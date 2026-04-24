/Patrick Muldoon's final video shared by sister hours before his death

Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Starship Troopers, died at the age of 57 on April 19. His passing has left fans and colleagues from the showbiz industry shocked and heartbroken. In rememberance, the Hollywood actor's sister shared a final clip, which was sent hours before his death.

Final clip of Patrick Muldoon shared by sister

Taking to Instagram, Patrick Muldoon's sister Shana Muldoon Zappa shared a video revealing her brother sent it on Saturday during a preview opening of the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Muldoon had filmed a painting of St Ignatius of Loyola before breaking into a chant.

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Zappa explains her brother was a fan of Saint and he went to Loyola High School, so the chant is a nod to his football playing days way back then. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, "Today we woke up and realised yesterday was not just a bad dream. Thank you for the outpouring. We are in shock. Those that knew my brother knew he IS the brightest light in every room, in any moment, on any day. I believe he is continuing to be so in spirit. I don’t have words at this time other than I choose to remember him like this from just Easter Sunday, in his most authentic self – singing, bringing joy and magic, and surrounded with those he loved."

Bobo, I hope you feel how many people love you. If you have pictures, videos, and beautiful memories, please share, spread, and keep his spirit alive. Talk to him. He believed in that connection with the divine. No doubt he will be happy to continue loving from the spirit world as the fiercest, most loyal, and fun angel. We don’t have details on any celebration of life at this time as we are devastated and just trying to process how someone so happy, healthy, and full of life is suddenly taken from this earth. I love you with all my heart, Bobo. Forever. Punushaku Love Bo Dana #patrickmuldoon", wrote Shana.

Fans paid their condolences to the actor in the comment section and one user wrote, "I'm so very sorry to your loss, Shana. He seemed like a beautiful, vibrant soul." Another user, "Sending you and your family love." "So Sorry for your loss", wrote the third user.

Patrick Muldoon's cause of death

The Hollywood actor reportedly is believed to have suffered a heart attack, with his girlfriend, producer Miriam Rothbart, finding him dead on their bathroom floor. Patrick's sister Shana Muldoon Zapa shared how his day began before the day began.

She stated that the actor enjoyed a cup of coffee, as per the report of Mirror, with his partner Miriam before heading to the bathroom to take a shower, while she made a phone call. Miriam is said to have been concerned that Patrick was taking a little too long, so she approached the bathroom to see him lying on the floor.

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