/Patrick Muldoon, best known for Starship Troopers, dies at 57; condolences pour in

Hollywood actor Patrick Muldoon, who has been part of films including Arrival II, Starship Troopers, Bad Karma, Whacked, Blackwoods, Heart of America and Broken Angel, among others, has died at the age of 57. Condolences and tributes poured in from netizens to mourn the demise of his passing. Let's delve in to know the main cause of his death.

What was the main reason for the death of Patrick Muldoon?

As per the report of Deadline, Patrick Muldoon died suddenly this morning, April 19, following a heart

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attack at the age of 57. Further details are yet to be stated by the authorities. Netizens flooded the comment section mourning the death of the Hollywood actor.

One user wrote, "This is truly shocking and heartbreaking! Rip Patrick Muldoon. May his memory be a blessing to all who loved him."

Another user wrote, "Rest in peace Patrick Muldoon, who sadly passed away at the age of 57. Patrick originated the role of Austin Reed in July 1992. Here is his last scene with Christie Clark in July 2012 followed by his first 20 years prior in July 1992."

"RIP Patrick Muldoon. Another strong white actor from a based 90s classic gone too soon at 57- Hollywood's agenda claims another while pushing degeneracy", wrote the third user.

All about Patrick Muldoon

Born in San Pedro, California, he is the son of Deanna, a homemaker, and William Patrick Muldoon II, a personal injury lawyer. He was the first actor to play the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again from September 2011 to July 2012.

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Muldoon's roles include playing the popular villain Richard Hart on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996. Muldoon played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 Paul Verhoeven-directed film Starship Troopers. In 1998, he starred in the television film Black Cat Run, directed by D.J. Caruso. He has also starred in several films for the Lifetime and Hallmark channels.

Apart from acting, Muldoon co-produced programming with Spelling Television's vice president Tony Sphered, and their television development began with the USA Petite Model show created by actress-model Ann Lauren.