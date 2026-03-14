/Oscars 2026: When and where to watch the 98th Academy Awards live in India and worldwide

The Oscars 2026 countdown has already begun, and the excitement is truly electric. With just one day remaining, the 98th Academy Awards have sparked a wave of curiosity among nominees and viewers, filling them with utmost anticipation. To find out when and where to watch it live, scroll down.

Oscars 2026: Date and venue of Hollywood's big night

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The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place at its staple, the legendary Dolby Theatre, located within Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The ceremony will be broadcast live at 7:00 PM EDT.

At what time will the event air in India?

Due to the time difference, viewers in India can watch the ceremony live on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 4:30 AM IST, with the red carpet starting around 3:30 AM IST.

Oscars 2026: Where to watch the 98th Academy Awards in India and globally?

On March 16, 2026, the Indian audiences can watch the live ceremony on JioHotstar and Star Movies. The ceremony will be repeated on Star Movies at 9:00 PM IST. Globally, the Oscars will be broadcast on ABC in the United States, with live streaming available on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

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