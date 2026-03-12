Oscar history: The most awarded people in the Academy history

The 98th Academy Awards are near. Before witnessing the grand celebration that honours the finest films, remarkable directors, producers, and extraordinary cinematic achievements this year, take a look at the record holders who have marked their names in history with the most Oscars.
From Walt Disney to Katharine Hepburn, these iconic artists hold the record for the most Oscar wins, cementing their status in the history of the Academy Awards. Here, take a look.
Walt Disney was an American animator, film producer, and entrepreneur. Introducing animation to the world, Walt Disney holds the record for winning the most Oscars in the history of the Academy Awards. The artist had an impressive record, with twenty-six Oscar wins out of fifty-nine nominations.
The legendary icon Katharine Hepburn was an American actress who charmed as a leading lady for over six decades. The actress leads the Oscars race, holding four Oscars for Best Actress from twelve nominations. Her wins spanned nearly fifty years for roles in Morning Glory, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pond.
One of the most prolific American directors, Cedric Gibbons, was honoured with eleven Academy Awards for Best Production Design. His win marked a record as an individual who had won the most Oscars in that category. He was best known for numerous projects, which include The Wizard of Oz, An American in Paris, and many more.
John Martin Feeney, popularly known as John Ford, was an American film director and producer who was considered one of the most influential filmmakers in Hollywood history. Ford holds the record for the most Academy Award wins for Best Director, having won four gold-plated statuettes.
Sir Daniel Michael Blake Day-Lewis, widely known as Daniel Day-Lewis, is an English actor who portrayed his versatility in numerous blockbuster hits, becoming one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. The actor holds the record as a three-time recipient of the Academy Awards for Best Actor.