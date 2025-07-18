/Oscar-winning songwriter Alan Bergman dies at 99 in Los Angeles, condolences pour in from fans

Three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, who had worked with his late wife Marilyn Bergman, one of the celebrated duos of all time in the music industry, has passed away at the age of 99 in Los Angeles at his home. He has written about television's memorable theme songs. Soon after the news was shared, condolences poured in from fans.

Alan Bergman's exact cause of death, fans pay tribute to the lyricist

Alan Bergman's death was announced by his family spokesman, Ken Sunshine. As per reports, his daughter Julie Bergman was present at the time of his death. According to reports, Bergman had suffered from respiratory issues in recent months, but despite his ill health, he continued to write songs till the end. Fans took to social media platforms and flooded them with tributes and condolences for the legendary lyricist. One user wrote, “Alan Bergman has died at 99. With his late wife Marilyn, he wrote unforgettable songs for Streisand, Hamlisch, Legrand, Sinatra, and more, winning Oscars for “The Way We Were” and “Windmills of Your Mind.” A golden legacy, written in lyrics.”

Writer/Producer Larry Karaszewski wrote, "Just heard songwriting legend Alan Bergman passed away yesterday at age 99. So many incredible songs co-written with his wife Marilyn - winning 3 Oscars, 4 Emmys, and 2 Grammys. Here he is back when he was a spry 92 singing “So it’s the laughter, We will remember…”

Alan Bergman's rise to stardom

Alan Bergman was born in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, in 1925,[2] the son of Ruth (Margulies), a homemaker and community volunteer, and Samuel Bergman, who worked in children's clothing sales. Alan Bergman worked as a television director and songwriter at Philadelphia's WCAU-TV in the early 1950s. Johnny Mercer encouraged Alan to move to Los Angeles and become a professional songwriter.

Marilyn Bergman was born in 1928, also in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, coincidentally at the same Brooklyn hospital (Brooklyn Jewish Hospital and Medical Center). Marilyn Bergman died from respiratory failure on January 8, 2022, at the age of 93. After the marriage, the Bergmans had both become collaborators with composer Lew Spence and only met when Spence suggested they all work together.

They wrote lyrics for "In the Heat of the Night" with music by Quincy Jones for the 1967 film of the same name, which has been described as their "breakthrough". The couple had later work with Jones on Michael Jackson's soundtrack album for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), for which they wrote the lyrics for "Someone In the Dark", and the 2007 Ennio Morricone tribute album We All Love Ennio Morricone for which they wrote lyrics to "I Knew I Loved You", which was sung by Celine Dion.