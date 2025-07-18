/Benedict Cumberbatch birthday special: Doctor Strange to The Courier, 8 movies showcasing the versatility of Marvel star

Doctor Strange tells the story of Stephen Strange, a famous neurosurgeon, who loses the ability to use his hands. He goes to visit the mysterious Ancient One to heal himself and becomes a great sorcerer under her guidance. The film also has a sequel titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film starred Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tilda Swinton, and Michael Stuhlbarg among others.