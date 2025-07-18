/Benedict Cumberbatch birthday special: Doctor Strange to The Courier, 8 movies showcasing the versatility of Marvel star

On the occasion of his upcoming 49th birthday, check out the movies Benedict Cumberbatch has been part of. Here is a glimpse of some of his notable works in his career.
Benedict Cumberbatch's film journey has been marked by a blend of critical acclaim and popular success, spanning theatres, television, and films. From playing the role of Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock to Doctor Strange in the MCU franchise, including Avengers. Here is the list of 8 movies the actor has been part of.
The Imitation Game tells the story of British mathematician Alan Turing, who joins the cryptography team to help decrypt the Enigma code but builds a machine that is a prototype of the modern computer to decipher German codes. Directed by Morten Tyldum, the film stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, Mark Strong, and Charles Dance among others.
The animated movie The Grinch grows increasingly annoyed with the ever-growing festive cheer that engulfs the village of Whoville. So, he teams up with his dog to ruin the festive spirit by being a spoilsport. Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, the film also features Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones, Mindy Sterling, Pharrell Williams, and Angela Lansbury among others.
The war drama is the story of Briony, an aspiring writer, who catches her elder sister in a passionate embrace with her lover, Robbie. Jealous, she accuses Robbie of raping her cousin, a lie that changes the course of three lives. Directed by Joe Wright, the film stars James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai, Vanessa Redgrave, and Juno Temple among others.
1917 tells the story of two soldiers who are assigned the task of delivering a critical message to another battalion, risking their lives for the job, only to prevent them from stepping right into a deadly ambush. Helmed by Sam Mendes, the film stars George MacKay, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Claire Dubucq, and Anson Boon among others.
It tells the story of Henry Sugar, who comes across an amusing man, Imdad, who claims to have a unique vision. Soon, intrigued by his skills, Henry decides to learn it for himself. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film also features Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Truman Hanks, Richard Ayoade, among others.
The Courier is the true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Helmed by Dominic Cooke, it stars Merab Ninidze, Jessie Buckley, Keir Hills, and Angus Wright among others.
The Power of the Dog tells the story of a domineering rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. Directed by Jane Campion, the Oscar-winning film featured Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Thomasin McKenzie, and Holly Hunter among others.
Doctor Strange tells the story of Stephen Strange, a famous neurosurgeon, who loses the ability to use his hands. He goes to visit the mysterious Ancient One to heal himself and becomes a great sorcerer under her guidance. The film also has a sequel titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film starred Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tilda Swinton, and Michael Stuhlbarg among others.