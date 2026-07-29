/Oscar-winning Glen Hansard dies at 56 after Dublin motorcycle crash

Glen Hansard, the acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter and actor, has died at the age of 56. He was best known for his role in the 2007 musical romance Once and for winning an Oscar for "Falling Slowly." His passing on July 29 (Wednesday) sent shock and grief through the industry and among his fans.

Glen Hansard dies at 56

Oscar-winning musician and actor Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin. The 56-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, Dublin, on July 29 (Wednesday). According to multiple reports, the accident was reported to emergency services around 4:30 AM, and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

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His death was confirmed by his management company, ATC Management. The shared statement read, "Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene. As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time."

Who was Glen Hansard?

Glen James Hansard, popularly known as Glen Hansard, was an Irish singer-songwriter and musician. Born in Dublin, the late actor was the frontman of the Irish rock band The Frames, with whom he released six studio albums that reached the top ten of the Irish album charts. Hansard also recorded and toured with Irglová as The Swell Season and built an acclaimed solo career.

Alongside his music career, Hansard appeared in films like The Commitments, which won BAFTA awards and also starred in the Irish music drama Once, which earned him several major awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Falling Slowly" with co-writer and co-star Markéta Irglová.