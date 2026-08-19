/Oppenheimer actor David Krumholtz announces indefinite break from acting, says he is ‘Frustrated, fed up, fried’

Actor David Krumholtz, known for Supergirl and Oppenheimer, has announced that he is taking an indefinite break from professional acting. The 48-year-old actor revealed that he has grown disillusioned and exhausted by the realities of the film industry.

David Krumholtz on taking a break

David's career spans more than three decades and includes films and television shows such as The Santa Clause, 10 Things I Hate About You, Superbad, Numb3rs, Oppenheimer and Supergirl. He reportedly shared the news in a series of posts on Threads. However, the original posts were later deleted, according to Deadline.

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Explaining his decision, David wrote, "I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It's been something I've been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I'd go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game."

However, after formally communicating his decision, he added, "Not sure what I'm going to do for money instead, or how I'm going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn't fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried," he said.

David reveals why he took the decision

The announcement sparked widespread discussion, prompting Krumholtz to further explain his decision.

"Acting professionally is a very different concept than the exercise of acting itself. I've enjoyed every single minute of exercising the muscle. I've enjoyed the fanfare," he wrote. "Much to my overwhelming surprise. There will always be great joy in the exercise. But for me, the profession has lost its gleam."

He also criticised what he described as the changing structure of Hollywood. Looking back at the earlier stages of his career, he wrote, "Pay was fair. And the momentum could be built...But with conglomerate corporatizing of Hollywood, those unwritten rules of mutual respect have shifted…. Drastically. I’m being asked to 'hang in there' by my own union and reps".

The actor also expressed frustration over the pressure to build themselves as social media brands. "I, along with many talented folks, not just actors, are being mass demoted. Imagine you excel in your career for 34 years, just to be drastically demoted for it."

Not retired

Krumholtz also clarified that he has not retired permanently. "Not quitting entirely. Just taking a bit of a step back and an indefinite break. The stress of the moment has me wondering if there's a higher calling to pursue," he said.

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Responding to another actor who offered support, Krumholtz wrote, "Ain't over, rather, redefining my terms. Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion."

David Krumholtz career

The actor began his career as a teenager and has appeared in more than 140 productions. Over the years, he became widely recognised as Bernard in The Santa Clause franchise, and Charlie Eppes in Numb3rs. He has also starred in films such as Addams Family Values, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Superbad.