/Nicolas Cage’s life in Malibu disrupted by massive sinkhole, actor shares update on living situation: ‘A little bit homeless’

Nicolas Cage is currently away from his Malibu residence after a massive sinkhole disrupted the area surrounding his beachfront property. The actor recently spoke about his changed living arrangements at Los Angeles Comic Con, revealing that he has been staying in hotels since the incident. The situation has also affected his usual Halloween celebrations, prompting him to make alternative plans with his young daughter.

Nicolas Cage on the latest housing arrangement after a massive sinkhole issue at his Malibu residence

Nicolas Cage has offered an update on his living situation after a massive sinkhole disrupted the area around his $10.5 million Malibu home. The Hollywood actor revealed that he has been staying in hotels following the incident, which damaged part of his property's driveway and affected access to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Speaking during a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con recently, Cage was discussing his Halloween plans when he opened up about the situation.

“I’m currently a little bit homeless,” the National Treasure actor said. He added, “Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels, so I don’t have the normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight.”

What happened to Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home?

The incident dates back to September, when a massive sinkhole emerged near Cage’s oceanfront property on Sea Level Drive in Malibu. The crater reportedly reached around 25 feet in depth and measured approximately 30 by 60 feet, swallowing sections of the driveway and damaging the road.

The situation prompted the City of Malibu to declare a local emergency and order evacuations in the affected neighbourhood. According to the city's emergency proclamation, seven residences were marked unsafe because of hazardous conditions, while another 24 faced restrictions due to the loss of safe vehicle access.