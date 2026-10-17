/True Detective season 5: Nicolas Cage, Antonio Banderas to lead HBO crime drama

HBO has finally announced the cast for the fifth season of its acclaimed crime anthology True Detective. The upcoming edition will bring together Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas for the first time on screen. The show will introduce a fresh investigation, with a new setting and characters.

True Detective Season 5

The network shared the update on social media, confirming that filming would begin next year. “Cage. Banderas. Season 5 of #TrueDetective starts production in 2027,” the post read.

As per Variety, Cage will play Detective Henry Logan, while Banderas will play Rai García. The story will take place in Jamaica Bay, New York, marking a shift from the remote Alaskan landscape featured in the previous season True Detective: Night Country.

Further details about True Detective Season 5 are yet to be revealed.

Nicolas Cage had hinted at joining the series

The casting announcement follows speculation that Cage could be part of the franchise. The actor addressed the possibility during an appearance at New York Comic Con in October 2026.

While discussing the demands of working on films consecutively, Cage suggested that he might take up a season of True Detective.

The series will mark another significant television project for Cage, whose film career includes acclaimed performances in Leaving Las Vegas, Adaptation, Pig and Dream Scenario, alongside popular titles such as Con Air and National Treasure.

For Banderas, the new season brings another major project to his extensive screen career. The Spanish actor is known internationally for films such as The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro, as well as voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise. His television work includes portraying Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in National Geographic's anthology series Genius.

About True Detective

Issa López, who led the creative team behind the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, will return as writer, director and showrunner for the upcoming instalment.

Set in Alaska, Night Country starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and followed an investigation into the disappearance of eight men from a research station. As per HBO, the season attracted 12.7 million cross-platform viewers.

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Created by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective first premiered in 2014, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing Louisiana detectives whose investigation into a series of murders unfolds over several years.

Later seasons introduced new casts and settings, featuring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, and more. Across its run, the series has received 41 Emmy nominations and won six awards.