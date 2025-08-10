/Antonio Banderas birthday special: Spy Kids to The Legend of Zorro, memorable roles that made him a household star

Best known for his roles in The Mask of Zorro, Evita, and Desperado, the Spanish actor has come a long way in his acting journey. On the occasion of his birthday, let's check out a few of his memorable roles that he has played so far.
The film revolves around Zorro, who sets off on a lethal escapade, and he realizes that he is stuck between the promise he made to his wife and his responsibility towards the residents of California. He has also been part of the sequel, titled The Legend of Zorro.
The film tells the story of El Mariachi, a musician, who arrives in a Mexican town and is mistaken for a hitman. Later, he gets into trouble with a local drug lord who thereafter kills his lover, and he sets off to avenge her death. It also features Salma Hayek, Steve Buscemi, and Danny Trejo, among others.
Secret agents Gregorio and Ingrid fall in love with each other and decide to raise a family. Later, they mysteriously disappear, and the only people who can rescue them are their children. The film features Daryl Sabara, Alexa PenaVega, Danny Trejo, Carla Gugino, and Alan Cumming, among others.
In this animated film, Antonio has given voice to the titular role. Puss in Boots tries to steal magic beans from the infamous criminals Jack and Jill. The hero crosses paths with his female match, who leads Puss to his old friend, but now enemy, Humpty Dumpty. Other stars included are Salma Hayek, Joshua Rush, and Jessica Schulte, among others. He has also given his voice for the sequel titled Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and in the Shrek films as well.
It tells the story of El Mariachi, a gunman, who is recruited by CIA agent Sheldon Sands to stop a narcotic kingpin from dethroning the Mexican president. But the gunman also wishes to punish a corrupt Mexican general. The film also stars Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, Danny Trejo, and Mickey Rourke, among others.
