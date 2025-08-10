/Antonio Banderas birthday special: Spy Kids to The Legend of Zorro, memorable roles that made him a household star

In this animated film, Antonio has given voice to the titular role. Puss in Boots tries to steal magic beans from the infamous criminals Jack and Jill. The hero crosses paths with his female match, who leads Puss to his old friend, but now enemy, Humpty Dumpty. Other stars included are Salma Hayek, Joshua Rush, and Jessica Schulte, among others. He has also given his voice for the sequel titled Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and in the Shrek films as well.