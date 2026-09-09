/Nicolas Cage’s $10.5 million Malibu mansion affected by massive sinkhole amid coastal erosion

Spider-Noir actor Nicolas Cage’s beachfront property in Malibu has been affected by a sinkhole after part of the driveway was destroyed amid coastal erosion, high tides and waves along Southern California.

The incident happened on Tuesday after days of rough conditions linked to Hurricane Marie. Though it remained offshore but generated large swells along the Southern California coast.

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No injuries have been reported, and it has not been confirmed whether Cage was at the property when the collapse occurred.

Massive sinkhole near Cage's property

According to reports, the huge opening measures around 30 feet by 30 feet. It has also been claimed that the affected area is even larger, a 30-by-60-foot stretch. Several images and videos from the location went viral, showcasing sections of the driveway, concrete and fencing falling into the crater.

Waves can also reportedly be seen moving beneath the damaged area near the structure supporting the home.

What caused the sinkhole?

As per authorities, coastal erosion is the main reason for the collapse. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the property after receiving the report involving a collapsed private driveway and a possible gas leak at around 5:45 a.m.

The erosion had apparently weakened the ground beneath the property before the driveway eventually collapsed. A gas line was reportedly damaged during the incident, prompting Southern California Gas Company to secure the leak and shut off gas service to the surrounding area.

Malibu officials have restricted access to several properties in the area due to safety risks.

About Cage's property

The 62-year-old actor bought the oceanfront residence in 2024 for a reported $10.5 million. The approximately 4,000-square-foot property is spread across four levels and features expansive windows, ocean-facing terraces and a rooftop deck.

The contemporary home also has direct access to the beach and extensive views of the Pacific.

It has not been revealed how much structural damage the main residence has sustained.