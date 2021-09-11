Zendaya will not be attending the Met Gala this year; here's why

In a recent interview, the 'Dune' actress shared that she will not be attending the most fashionable fundraising event of the year, Met Gala 2021.



"I will be on Euphoria. My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria. I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting,” Zendaya was reportedly quoted as saying.

She also revealed that Met Gala has been on her mind, and a part of her discussions with co-star Timothee Chalament. “We were just talking about… Zendaya's Met looks," Chalamet revealed.



Zendaya's most iconic looks at the Met Gala are the Joan of Arc outfit from 2018 and the Fausto Puglisi dress she wore in 2015.

