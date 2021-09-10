Rihanna to host Met Gala 2021 after party

American pop star Rihanna has been a regular at the Met Gala for years now. The 'Umbrella' singer will be marking her 9th attendance at the coveted fundraising ball-cum-fashion event on September 13.



And, the billionaire businesswoman has now announced on her Instagram Stories that she will officially be the host for this year's after party at Met Gala.

Sharing her after-party invite on IG Stories, RiRi wrote, "If you planning a Met Ball after party . . . don't."



Rihanna has hosted four after parties in total starting 2014. Celebrities who have showed up for her parties include big names like Miley Cyrus, Michael B. Jordan, Solange Knowles, and Madonna and Zoë Kravitz.

It will be interesting to see what kind of costumes Rihanna choses for her appearance this time round.