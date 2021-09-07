Rihanna, Nicki Minaj's reunion with beaus A$AP Rocky and Keneth Petty is picture perfect

It was a double date as Caribbean queens Rihanna and Nicki Minaj reunited with their respective partners recently.



Rihanna and Minaj had first worked together in the former's hit track 'Raining Men' and since then have been known to be good friends. The two musicians got together along with Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, and the couple's son, plus Rihanna's boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.



Minaj took to Instagram to post a photo of the group where the two couples can be seen seated side-by-side on a couch with Minaj's son sitting on her lap in the middle. A$AP Rocky has his arms wrapped around his girlfriend Rihanna who is leaned towards him.



"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkS--- #YKTFV," Minaj captioned the post.

In another post, she and Rihanna pose for a video, trying out different angles for the camera before Rihanna says, "Caribbean things, you know what I'm sayin'?"

The two last collaborated together in 2011 for the track 'Fly'.



Minaj has earlier called Rihanna "one of my absolute faves."



"I wanted to work with Rihanna for a long time. I'm very proud of her accomplishments; especially since she was born on an island like me," Minaj had said in a 2010 post about her Trinidadian heritage and Rihanna's Barbadian roots.