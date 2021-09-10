Yami Gautam: I am my own Godfather in Bollywood

Yami Gautam Dhar is busy these days promoting her horror-thriller 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffery.



During an interview with an entertainment news website, Yami, who is nearing a decade in Bollywood, said that she now has a better understanding of how things work in the industry and that she is her own Godfather.

Also read: Bhoot Police review: Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam Dhar wasted in this ho-hum ghostbusting adventure

"I am my own godfather. Also, I had a support system in my family who kept me sane. You can’t always understand this place completely. People are always offering career advice. They’ll say, ‘Dress up in a certain way for meetings, socialise more, be papped everywhere’. I had to decide if I personally connected with [these ideas]. I had to push myself to not fall into this [trap] and stay focused on finding good roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike [2019] broke the mould for me.” The constant media scrutiny doesn’t make matters easy, she adds. “Untrue things are written about you; you have to decide if you want to jump in the fish market and become the noise. You have to condition yourself. It’s ironic when the media speaks about mental health, given the role they play in [disrupting] it," she was quoted as saying.

Also read: We need to discourage English films from taking over our screens: Kangana Ranaut to WION



Talking about landing 'Bhoot Police', the 'Bala' star reportedly said, "Pavan [Kirpalani, director] and I were to do another film together, which didn’t work out. When this came along, I was game. We’ve tried not to compromise on the film despite the pandemic. None of us went home for Diwali because we didn’t want to breach the bio-bubble."

As for turning 10 in Bollywood, Yami revealed, "I have a better sense of things now. Back then, I had made a debut on my own, and no one tells you what steps to take there on.” The turning point in her career was undoubtedly Bala (2019). Viewers walking in to see Ayushmann Khurrana spin his magic again, were pleasantly surprised to see Gautam matching him, spark for spark. “In this industry, work is your only expression. People told Amar [Kaushik, director] that they didn’t picture me in that role, but it took that one script to change things."