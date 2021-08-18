'Bhoot Police' trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor play ghost busters in this horror-comedy

After unveiling motion poster and character posters, the makers of 'Bhoot Police' released the much awaited trailer of the film on Wednesday. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead and it has been helmed by Pavan Kirpalani.



A horror-comedy, the film has Saif and Arjun playing ghost busters who take up the task to drive away a spirit that has been haunting a haveli for years. The two are caught in a situation that measures their capability and tests every ability that they possess.

The adventure horror-comedy was shot in the scenic locales of Himachal Pradesh, Jaipur, and completed the entire shoot in the span of 90 days in the year 2020.



The film also features Jaaved Jaafri and Jamie Lever and has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri.



The movie’s first-day first show will hit the digital screen via Disney+ Hotstar platform on 17th September 2021.