Inside Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's intimate wedding ceremony

Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4 in an intimate ceremony in the hills. The couple shared a photo of their wedding on social media as they announced the news.
"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said. "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they wrote as they shared their wedding photo.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The bride wore red
On the day, Yami looked gorgeous in a dark red traditional Benarasi sari. She teamed it with a matching veil. The look was accessorised with a statement gold neckpiece, maang tika and nathani. Meanwhile, Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Traditional wedding
In the pictures, the newlywed couple can be seen performing Hindu wedding rituals during the ceremony. Another photo shows Yami looking stunning as a typical Hindu bride, complete with vermillion on her forehead, gold jewellery and red saree.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mehendi ceremony
A day after surprising fans with her wedding pictures, Yami Gautam shared some breathtaking pictures from her pre-wedding mehendi ceremony.
In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen beaming with happiness. For the occasion, the 'Vicky Donor' actress opted for an orange outfit as she flaunted mehendi on her hands. She accessorised her traditional look with gold earrings and a nose pin and kept her makeup subtle. While Aditya looked handsome in blue.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Subtle and sweet
Over the weekend, Yami kept sharing more inside photos from her wedding. Yami shared snippets from the wedding rituals in which she can be seen posing happily. What everyone loved was her simple and real look-- with no makeup and no filter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Love, Light and Happiness
Gautam also shared a photo that appears to be from her Haldi ceremony. In the picture, Yami's sister Surili Gautam can be seen applying Haldi on the bride's face and both of them look lovely. Like all the ceremonies, she kept it simple this time also and wore a yellow kurta which was teamed with a red embroidered dupatta. The look was accessorised with flower jewellery.
(Photograph:Instagram)
A low-key affair
The ceremony was an intimate one with only a handful of people as part of the guest list. Yami and Aditya worked together in the 2019 blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.