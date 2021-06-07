Inside Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's intimate wedding ceremony

Mehendi ceremony

A day after surprising fans with her wedding pictures, Yami Gautam shared some breathtaking pictures from her pre-wedding mehendi ceremony.

In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen beaming with happiness. For the occasion, the 'Vicky Donor' actress opted for an orange outfit as she flaunted mehendi on her hands. She accessorised her traditional look with gold earrings and a nose pin and kept her makeup subtle. While Aditya looked handsome in blue.

(Photograph:Twitter)