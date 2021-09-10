Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin to star in Marc Turtletaub directed ‘Jules’

Hollywood stars Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin, Harriet Harris and Zoë Winters have been roped in for Marc Turtletaub directed ‘Jules’.

Production is already underway in New Jersey on the film.

Written by Gavin Steckler, ‘Jules’ is about an unusual and unexpected visitor who brings together several people living in a small city in rural Western Pennsylvania. Sony Pictures announces release dates of its lineup of films-- Whitney Houston biopic & more

The Oscar winning actor Ben Kingsley recently reprised his Marvel character Trevor Slattery in ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’ which has been doing good in box office numbers.