Zendaya stuns in a 'wet' look at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya is a stunner!



The young actress arrived, and stole the show, at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming movie 'Dune'.

The actor walked the red carpet with her movie co-star Timothee Chalamet. Both the stars rocked the red carpet with their spectacular looks. Within few minutes of their red-carpet arrival, photos of the co-stars went viral.

For the evening, the 'Euphoria' star stepped out in the 'wet' look by wearing a leather Balmain custom-made gown with a thigh-high slit - but her show-stopping necklace was the winner after all. The statement snake necklace, featuring a 93-carat emerald, was from Bulgari’s Magnifica high jewellery collection.

On her makeup side, she wore a pink eyeshadow, smokey black eyeliner, dramatic bottom lashes with a glossy lip.



Meanwhile, Timothee was wearing a Haider Ackermann all-black look.