Zendaya jokes Tom Holland will play Spider-Man until he's 34

Latest Spider-Man film is shattering records and how, ever since it got its global premiere on December 16 and released theatrically worldwide. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a well-rounded film that gives you an impetus to return to theatres and the stars can’t be more happy at this turnout.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s performance in the film is a key highlight and their off-screen romance really shines through in the film as they play Spider Man and MJ. At the prospect of Tom Holland playing Peter Parker in the MCU world even beyond ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ had the two actors cracking. Read our review of Spider-Man: No Way Home movie here

When asked how many Spider-Man films he’d signed so far, Tom Holland joked, “I think it’s 12 now?” To this, Jacob Batalon who plays Spidey’s best friend, Ned Leeds said, “I could have sworn it was 34.” Zendaya was quick to add, “No, it’s until he’s 34.” Zendaya plays MJ, Spidey’s love interest in the film.

She further said, “I kinda knew that the character would start off small and grow. But I did not know how it would grow. I did not know the things they were going through. I definitely didn’t see Spider-Man’s identity being known to the world. But it really opened up so many more possibilities.” My Spider-Man! Zendaya's sweet message for Tom Holland will surely win your heart

“I was pretty shocked,” Holland added. “I was also pretty worried. I care a lot about Peter Parker and I know that his identity being revealed would be a bad thing for him, so I was worried about it, but equally excited at the challenge and the prospects of what might come along with that idea.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently running in theatres. It released on December 16.