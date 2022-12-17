Why Henry Cavill was axed as Superman: 'He was a pawn in Dwayne Johnson's attempt to control DC?'

It was only a couple of months ago that Henry Cavill was declared to be returning to play Superman. He even had a cameo at the end of 'Black Adam'. But the folks at Warner Bros Discovery, or more precisely the folks at newly christened DC Films called DC Studios, thought it best to abandon Cavill. The reason for the recasting is that filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are looking for a younger Superman in their burgeoning DC Universe. So Cavill, who had already starred in a Superman origin story ('Man of Steel') had to go. However, Gunn said on Twitter that he has left doors open for Cavill to explore opportunities in DCU, which could be any other character to another, alt-universe version of Superman.

Notably, Cavill's cameo was made possible by Dwayne Johnson. Johnson starred as the titular character in 'Black Adam'. While the previous leadership agreed to it, Gunn and Safran did not. An insider told The Hollywood Reporter that Cavill "was a pawn in Dwayne’s failed attempt to control a piece of DC."

Meanwhile, a section of fans of Cavill is excited about the development. They want Cavill to be the next James Bond instead. Now that Cavill is free from a big franchise role, he can now join another big franchise role of the fictional British superspy. After Daniel Craig left the role (with 2021's 'No Time to Die'), a hunt for the next actor is on. While many names are being allegedly in consideration, Henry Cavill is one name that crops up every now and then. And that was before he was confirmed to exit the Superman role.

Whether Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the producers of the James Bond movies, want Cavill or not, fans certainly do.

One Cavill fan tweeted, "henry cavill should sign that james bond contract right about now."

Another wrote, "But this means Henry Cavill can finally play James Bond, right?"