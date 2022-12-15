Sad news! Henry Cavill to not return as Superman, confirms actor

Bad news for Henry Cavill fans as the actor took to his Instagram to announce he will not be a part of any future Superman films as DC Studios co-head James Gunn has other plans for the superhero.

He wrote, “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

James Gunn has other plans for the DC Universe. In a tweet, he wrote, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

He then went on and added, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Meanwhile, James Gunn and co-president Peter Safran met with Henry Cavill and they are hopeful of working together in the future. As for now, there will be a different Superman, a younger one.

As per reports, James Gunn’s SUperman script features the character’s life as a cub reporter in the fictional city of Metropolis. Audiences will encounter him meeting key characters, like colleague Lois Lane.