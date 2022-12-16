After Superman exit, Henry Cavill's next project announced with Amazon: Read details inside

Good news for all Henry Cavill's fans! You may not see him donning the Superman costume ever again, but you will see him playing yet another exciting role. Days after Henry's cameo appearance in 'Black Adam' as Superman, on Friday the actor himself confirmed that he will not return to the DC world after all.



However, a day later it was announced that Henry is all set to kick off his next project, which is an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the popular science-fiction fantasy miniature wargame, according to THR.



Henry will star and produce the show set up at Amazon.



The streaming giant is in final negotiations for the rights of the game. Vertigo Entertainment will also back the project.

So far no writers and showrunners are hired.



As per the THR, "the game’s setting is 40,000 years into the future, where things are indeed dark." Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system.



Henry has not only said goodbye to his iconic superhero role but he will also not return to 'The Witcher' season 4, and Liam Hemsworth will be stepping into the shoes of Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the drama series.



On Saturday, Cavill took to Instagram to announce he will not be a part of any future Superman films as DC Studios co-head James Gunn is writing a new Superman film that will star a new actor in the role.