After Henry Cavill's Superman exit, fans want him to be next James Bond!

It was recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be the Superman of the DC Universe that is being developed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of DC Studios. Both Gunn and Henry Cavill confirmed the news, with the latter expressing disappointment but still wishing his best for the burgeoning DCU. While writing on Twitter, Gunn said he and Safran met with Cavill and explored "possibilities', which could mean either that Cavill might return in the role in some way, or he might play some other role. All this is moot, though.

Meanwhile, a section of fans of Cavill are excited about the development. They want Cavill to be the next James Bond instead. Now that Cavill is free from a big franchise role, he can now join another big franchise role of the fictional British superspy. After Daniel Craig left the role (with 2021's 'No Time to Die'), a hunt for the next actor is on. While many names are being allegedly in consideration, Henry Cavill is one name that crops up every now and than. And that was before he was confirmed to exit the Superman role.

Also Read: Why James Gunn leading DC Studios is a great news for fans

Whether Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the producers of the James Bond movies, want Cavill or not, fans certainly do.

One Cavill fan tweeted, "henry cavill should sign that james bond contract right about now."

Another wrote, "But this means Henry Cavill can finally play James Bond, right?"

Another tweeted, "Curious if the Broccolis wanted Henry Cavill for 007, but he had prior commitments, said he'd think about it, canceled those commitments, and has freed himself up for the next 10 years to fully commit himself to that role. Witcher is fine, Superman is nice, but Bond is Bond."

Craig played James Bond for the fifth and final time in last year's 'No Time to Die'. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also starred Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. It became a huge commercial success and was also a hit with critics.