Watch: Zendaya can't stop laughing at her tripping video becoming a viral meme

Zendaya tripping outside a hotel has become a viral meme. Photograph:( Twitter )
After it became a meme, Zendaya shared a video in which she is seen laughing hysterically and saying, "They got me, they got me."
Zendaya had a major slip recently as she tripped and fell but the internet has found something funny in it. The tripping clip has now become a meme and the actor’s laughing the hardest of them all.
The Spider-Man actress shared the video screengrab on her Instagram and wrote, "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping?" The video in question shows Zendaya get out of her car and walk into a building escorted by security personnel. But as soon as she reaches the entrance, she trips and falls with her bodyguards catching her before she hits the floor.
After it became a meme, Zendaya shared a video in which she is seen laughing hysterically and saying, "They got me, they got me." In another, the actor says, "Crying! Wait there's another one."
Im sorry Z but someone had to do it- #zendaya #z #euphoria #rome #zendayaedit #zendayafall #meme pic.twitter.com/xFVuPH5BGJ— 🕷Violet Parker🕷 (@Violet_holland_) February 22, 2022
zendaya the queen of memes pic.twitter.com/gXuBlNnr8J— marisa ミ☆ (@ffhdaya) February 21, 2022
Fans loved Zendaya's sense of humour as one user commented, "She is hilarious," while another wrote, "She was so smooth with it though.”
Also read: Who is The Weeknd's new girlfriend, Simi Khadra? For starters, his ex Bella Hadid's good friend!
Zendaya currently stars in drama series Euphoria, where she plays the lead in a show that follows a group of high-schoolers' experiences growing up.
Also read: Channing Tatum almost didn't do this film because he had to be extremely fit