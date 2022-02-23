Watch: Zendaya can't stop laughing at her tripping video becoming a viral meme

Zendaya had a major slip recently as she tripped and fell but the internet has found something funny in it. The tripping clip has now become a meme and the actor’s laughing the hardest of them all.

The Spider-Man actress shared the video screengrab on her Instagram and wrote, "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping?" The video in question shows Zendaya get out of her car and walk into a building escorted by security personnel. But as soon as she reaches the entrance, she trips and falls with her bodyguards catching her before she hits the floor.

After it became a meme, Zendaya shared a video in which she is seen laughing hysterically and saying, "They got me, they got me." In another, the actor says, "Crying! Wait there's another one."

Fans loved Zendaya's sense of humour as one user commented, "She is hilarious," while another wrote, "She was so smooth with it though.”

Zendaya currently stars in drama series Euphoria, where she plays the lead in a show that follows a group of high-schoolers' experiences growing up.

