Channing Tatum almost didn't do this film because he had to be extremely fit

Channing Tatum recently revealed that he had almost turned down Magic Mike’s third instalment, owing to the physical challenges that he had to face to prepare for the role.

There were apparently a lot of physical changes required to get the perfect body for the role.

Channing appeared at The Kelly Clarkson Show recently and revealed that Magic Mike’s film wouldn't have happened with him had he not pushed himself. This, when he was looking at a shirtless picture of himself on the screen. He jokingly said that he did not want to do the third film because he has to “look like that”.

“It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be in that kind of shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy,” the actor said.

He added, “I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it. If you work out twice a day, you have to eat completely right at a certain time. It’s a specific thing.”

He also talked about his fluctuating weight, stating that he cannot shed it as easily as he once could, when he was younger. “Why, when it takes like, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose it? It’s gone. I was like, ‘What happened?',” he said.