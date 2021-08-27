Watch 'Spencer' teaser: Kirsten Stewart stuns as Princess Diana in new film

You will not be able to get enough of Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana as the actress features in a leading role in upcoming film ‘Spencer’ based on the crucial days in the life of late Royal when she decided to break things off with husband Prince Charles.

At the CinemaCon 2021, makers unveiled the first look of Spencer as Kirsten was seen on the poster in a white ball gown with her head bent down in what looked like she was crying over something. Now, the Spencer teaser depicts a fictionalised version of a weekend at the Sandringham Estate.

The official synopsis of Spencer reads, “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”

Watch the official Spencer teaser here:

The minute-long ‘Spencer’ film teaser is gloomy yet intriguing. It takes us into the corridors of the royal family’s holiday home during a Christmas weekend in 1990. This was also the time when the Princess was struggling with exaggerated media attention and marital troubles with Prince Charles.

Spencer is being touted as Kristen’s most anticipated role to date.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer also stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles. It will release in theatres on November 5.