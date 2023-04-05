WATCH | Barbie new trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling spice things up in this 'doll-lightful' movie

A new teaser trailer for Barbie is here! The Margot Robbie-starrer is a live-action adaptation of popular fashion dolls. Robbie plays the role of titular Barbie, or at least one of the many Barbies. Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu essay rival versions of Ken. The trailer shows in more detail the Barbie Land that was introduced by the first teaser, a fantasy land populated by Mattel toys. Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa also star.

The trailer is set to the tune of Beach Boys' 1964 song 'Fun, Fun, Fun'. It gives a good sense of what the film would look like in terms of tone. In one scene, Ken says he wants to stay the night with Barbie, but when asked what he wants to do, he looks nonplussed. There is no 'Barbie Girl' song (by Aqua), though. Though there is "Hi Barbie!" and "Hi Ken!". You can watch the trailer above.

Overall, Barbie looks uber-fun, and not just because of the absolutely starry cast. The visual tone and aesthetic displayed here looks perfect for a movie of this kind. Gerwig, who has penned the screenplay with her husband and filmmaker Noah Baumbach, has proven herself to be not just a one-hit-wonder with Little Women after debuting with the brilliant 2017 coming-of-age film Lady Bird.

It is crazy, however, to think that Barbie will release in theatres on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Universal picture Oppenheimer. No, the respective audiences are not the same. Or maybe they might be? Today, movie buffs have eclectic tastes, and go watch all kinds of movies. Anyway, both movies have the allure of having great casts of actors.

Barbie releases on July 21.

