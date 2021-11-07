Viola Davis' warrior epic to be released in September of 2022

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Viola Davis is all set to leave her fans mesmerised with yet another strong act on screen.



As per reports, the warrior epic 'The Woman King' will be releasing in theatres in September of 2022.

'The Woman King' has taken the September 16, 2022, slot. It was previously kept for the yet-to-be-titled George Foreman biopic by George Tillman Jr. That movie, however, has moved to march 24, 2023.



The untitled film stars Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones in leading roles.

'The Woman King' is being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Davis plays the role of Nanisca in this historical drama, who's the general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey. It was believed to be one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.



Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also play crucial roles in the film. Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, Stevens and Prince-Bythewood penned the advanced version of the script for screen.

Viola Davis is also producing the project alongside Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello.