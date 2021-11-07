UB40 founding member Astro passes away after 'short illness'

Astro, one of the founding members of pop band UB40, has died at the age of 64.



Astro – whose real name was Terence Wilson died following “a very short illness”, his current band confirmed.



A tweet on the Ali Campbell and Astro Twitter account shared the news, saying they were ''absolutely devastated'' and ''heartbroken'' by his death.

We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.



We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GRDjtApyzy — ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO (@UB40) November 6, 2021 ×

Astro was a member of UB40 from the late 1970s until 2013 when he left the band to team up with Ali Campbell and keyboardist Mickey Virtue. Later, they formed a new version of the group called UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness.

UB40 pic.twitter.com/6huxc1wN8k — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) November 6, 2021 ×

Astro rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like 'Red Red Wine' and 'Can't Help Falling In Love'.