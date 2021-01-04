Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Wonder Woman' box office, 'Justice League' new pics

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' cast to reunite in January as a surprise to the fans

Many other main cast members will be participating in the 30-minute event, during which they will "discuss the Emmy award-winning show and how it still holds a special place in animation history. Read more

'The Mandalorian' is the most pirated TV show of 2020 followed by 'The Boys', 'Westworld'

While the TorrentFreak survey only accounts for BitTorrent traffic, the list does reflect some of the biggest titles of the year. Read more

Jared Leto to return as Joker in DC Universe? The actor responds

Leto had a rough time on the Suicide Squad movie, with director David Ayer saying that the actor had done "magnificent work" in the film but most of it "remains unseen". Read more

'Justice League' new photos released by Zack Snyder will leave you intrigued

In the new images, Gal Gadot returns as Amazonian Princess 'Wonder Woman', and clearly is integral to the Snyder Cut of Justice League, which is expected to be landing in March on HBO Max. Read more

'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million in the US, global total tops $118 million

'Wonder Woman 1984' used its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year`s holiday. Read more