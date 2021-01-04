Jared Leto to return as Joker in DC Universe? The actor responds

Jared Leto is all set to reprise his role as Joker from 'Suicide Squad' for Snyder Cut of Justice League, but could his involvement as one of the most interesting villains go beyond that? The actor and singer recently reflected on playing the Joker and weighed in on whether he would ever reprise the role in a future DC movie.

In the latest Variety podcast, Leto said, "It's hard to say no to that character,"

He further added, "There are very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town. It's so much fun, that energy. I had a lot of fun." Leto had a rough time on the Suicide Squad movie, with director David Ayer saying that the actor had done "magnificent work" in the film but most of it "remains unseen".

Ayer also later claimed that the actor had been "mistreated", with Ayer explaining that Leto's Joker originally featured a lot more in his version of the movie. "Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie," Ayer wrote.

While Leto is sticking with the Joker for as long as DC will have him, he's also entering the Marvel-verse with Spider-Man spin-off 'Morbius'

'Morbius' will see Leto play a scientist who becomes a 'living vampire' after he tries a dangerous cure for a rare blood disease that his character suffers from, and he also teased what's in store for the upcoming film. "[Morbius is] a Jekyll and Hyde story that’s just big and fun, and sometimes is a little scary, which is, I think, different for that genre," he said. "I'm excited about it. That should be a big, fun popcorn movie."



