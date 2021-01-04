'Avatar: The Last Airbender' cast to reunite in January as a surprise to the fans

The elements of the Earth are coming together with a reunion of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'! Dante Basco, who voiced Zuko in the classic Nickelodeon series, announced recently that the voice cast will be getting together on Jan. 9.

"Here’s something to look forward to in 2021! #Avatar Reunion!!! Come hang with the #Gaang!" he shared on Instagram.





Many other main cast members will be participating in the 30-minute event, during which they will "discuss the Emmy award-winning show and how it still holds a special place in animation history even 15 years later."

Grey Griffin (Azula), Jack De Sena (Sokka), Jennie Kwan (Suki), Olivia Hack (Ty Lee), Cricket Leigh (Mai), and Michaela Murphy (Toph) have all been announced as participants, with more to be revealed. Zachary Tyler Eisen, who voiced Aang, and Mae Whitman, who voiced Katara, have not been slated to participate yet, but Whitman was tagged by Basco in the Instagram post.

While 'The Last Airbender' animated series ended in 2008, its legacy has continued thanks to streaming, especially as Netflix it and its sequel 'The Legend of Korra' to its library. The streamer's own live-action adaptation of the animated show hit a snag in August when the original creators departed the project over creative differences.



The adaptation is still slated to happen, but in the meantime, ATLA fans will cling to any and all developments, like the reunion, a new comic, and the official Last Airbender cookbook.