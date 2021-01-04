'The Mandalorian' is the most pirated TV show of 2020 followed by 'The Boys', 'Westworld'

Looks like the reign of 'Game of Thrones' on pirated sites has finally come to an end. Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' has taken its place of being the most pirated TV show in the year 2020.



According to TorrentFreak, previously the third most downloaded show in 2019, it took the No. 1 spot this year with Amazon's 'The Boys' in second and HBO's 'Westworld' in third. For the several years that it dominated the top torrented series list, GoT was so popular that it visibly boosted traffic on pirate sites.



Following the top three were Amazon's 'Vikings', CBS' 'Star Trek: Picard', Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty', AMC's 'The Walking Dead', HBO's 'The Outsider', CW's 'Arrow', and CW's 'The Flash'. While the TorrentFreak survey only accounts for BitTorrent traffic, the list does reflect some of the biggest titles of the year.

'The Mandalorian' recently concluded a blasting second season with a finale becoming the talk of the town with the surprise cameo from the past. The show also became the ground for two more spin-offs in the making - The Book of Boba Fett for December 2021 and Ahsoka Tano.



'The Mandalorian' showrunner Jon Favreau had previously stated that the series took inspiration from Game of Thrones in the way its core characters are introduced together before setting off into their own distinct storylines.



