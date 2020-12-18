'The Mandalorian' spin-off series announced for Disney+

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian is out and it has a surprise post-credits scene that announced yet another spin-off series is coming to Disney+. (Mild spoiler ahead)

The final moments took us back to Tatooine and showed Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) violently taking over the crime lord palace that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt (now run by Jabba's old chief of staff, Bib Fortuna, in a surprise, but short-lived, cameo).

As Fett takes the throne, the show cuts to a title card: "The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021." It's not yet clear if the project is a limited series or full-fledged series.

The December premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett is also interesting as The Mandalorian season 3 is set to return that same month.

Boba Fett was rumoured to be getting a spin-off series, and the speculation that seemed to be untrue after Disney announced two other spinoffs at its Investor Day conference earlier this month – an Ahsoka Tano series and other titled Rangers of the New Republic.