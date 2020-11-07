'The Mandalorian' Season 2 review: First two episodes promise a thrilling journey into the known 'Star Wars' galaxy

The much anticipated season of Disney’s 'Mandalorian' is off to a good start. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, two episodes of Season 2 are out and they have offered fans enough enticement and excitement for the rest of the season. Now if you are Star Wars’ geek, you must already know that 'The Mandalorian' Season 2, aims to bring the Universe of the Lucas franchise and the series closer.

The first episode (and Chapter 9 in continuation with Season 1) titled ‘The Marshall’ made the makers' intention clear about calling back a few of the known names from the galaxy far far away. Continuing on its theme of a Western on the edge of the Star Wars galaxy, the first episode takes us to a mysterious new city full of dangerous criminals and monsters that roam the streets at night. Starting right where it left, Mando is on a mission to rejoin ‘The Child’ (Baby Yoda) with its tribe.

‘The Marshall’ takes us back to Tatooine, but unlike the pure fan service we got while visiting the planet in Season 1, this time around, there's a lot more to discover. After a brief cameo from Amy Sedaris, who reprises her role as a friendly mechanic while dropping a dozen movie references in under a minute, Mando jets off to a new town where he encounters fresh faces, a possible ally, and an incredible monster to fight.



Similarly, the next Chapter ‘The Passenger’ sees Peli giving Mando a lead on another covert of Mandalorians, but with a catch. He needs to ferry ‘Frog Lady’ and her unfertilized eggs to her home planet. Travelling through hyperspace will damage the goods, so it’s going to be a slow ride. Eventually, they get stranded on a snowy planet and have to fight their way through action staples (a canyon dogfight, sinking sand, spiders).



The execution of the action, set-up and visual effects are at par (if not better) than the previous seasons. Jon Favreau has kept the spirit alive and kicking and the latest episode does the fan-service to all the Baby Yoda clubs, with abundant screen time and yet again establishing that ‘The Child’ is not just a cute package to be ferried but an inquisitive, grotesque creature. (He slurps down the unfertilized eggs of the poor lady, like a box of chocolate, at any given moment).



Season 1 might have existed in the Star Wars galaxy, but it was a new story about new characters with little connection to the mainline movies. Season 2 is already changing that approach in a big way. Episode 1 introduced a new character wearing some very familiar armour, and the final shot all but confirmed that one of the popular Star Wars characters is going to be the part of Mando's world soon. It's exciting to see for a fan, however, the clapbacks and references can send a casual fan or strict Mandalorian watcher in a bit of a tizzy (or a geek-verse with no end), losing what made this show special in the first place.

Hopefully, 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 can strike the right balance between its accessible space western story and some hardcore fan service. If the first two episodes are any indication, it's already on the right path. The Krayt dragon and the big mother spider- watching Mando taking on gigantic beasts in the first two episodes, only promises a thrilling, adventurous ride ahead. Then again, with ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano still rumoured to show up, Moff Gideon waiting in the wings, and Baby Yoda's Force powers only growing, we could be getting something in 'Mandalorian' Season 2 that Season 1 never offered: a lightsaber battle.

Baby Yoda's antics and energetically weird tone of the episodes make it a delightful spectacle. Expect the fun to only double with more absurdity, a bit of nostalgia and Taika Waititi’s return to the director seat for a roller-coaster finale? Well, one can hope.