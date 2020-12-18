'The Mandalorian' S2 review: A blasting finale of a cameo-packed season 

'The Mandalorian' season 2 finale is here and it’s as mindblowing as you’d expect it to be. To put it straight after doing fan-service with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, let’s say the makers saved the biggest surprise for the last.

Any fan of the series would be feeling numb at the fact that the series finale, which was laden with cameos from around the galaxy, paid homage to the franchise in the most beautiful manner possible. While the fan-fictions were having their own speculations as to who would take Grogu under their wing and which Force the little green guy would up yielding, the sky looks blue for him (that’s enough spoiler to be given in this review).

The finale sees almost all the important characters introduced this season joining hands to rescue the child from Moff Gideon. Mando, with the help of Bo-Katan, Koska Reeves, Cara Dune, and Fennec Shand make their way to the Imperial vessel. Mando wants The Child back, and Bo-Katan wants the Darksaber and Gideon’s head, as well as his spaceship. However, Cara wants the Imperial Boss alive in tonight’s gripping season 2 finale which was directed by Peyton Reed and written by series creator Jon Favreau.



Also read: First two episodes of 'The Mandalorian' season 2 promise a thrilling journey into the known 'Star Wars' galaxy



Filled with blasting action, some dark trooper scare and the power of baskar, the finale is everything one expects it to be. The finale has answered a lot many questions that were built up throughout the series, but have also opened the gates for major new ones, as to, where is the series headed next, is this the end of Mando-Grogu adventures? Will the man in Baskar’s next adventure be all about claiming Mandalore?

Oh as for Boba Fett, there’s a special post-credit scene declaring a new series based on the beloved character (this does not count as a spoiler). There are so many stories that have been churned out of the galaxy and already three spin-offs from The Mandalorian itself, the fear is, creatively the studio might spread itself too thin. After two blockbuster seasons, that’ll be heartbreaking for creator Jon Favreau. However, as we all know how big a fan-service oriented filmmaker he is, the pieces might all fall into place and we might get a Universe full of stories known-unknown and cameos that’ll satisfy the George Lucas fans in us.

'The Mandalorian' Season 2 finale, if only it was released on a big screen, the Star Wars fans might’ve had their own mini ‘Avengers Assemble’ goosebump moment with shouts and shrieks. If the real world is not engulfed by aliens or viruses, we might have some clues and little answers by next Christmas.