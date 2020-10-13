Top 5 Hollywood news today: Robert Pattinson resumes 'Batman', Tom Parker's tumour

Check out what happened in Hollywood today:

Singer Tom Parker reveals he has been diagnosed with brain tumour

The 32-year-old singer broke the news on his Instagram account along with a joint statement with his wife Kelsey Hardwick about his condition and a picture of his family. Read more

Robert Pattinson returns to 'The Batman' set after Covid break

Robert Pattinson was spotted on the sets of 'The Batman' in UK for the first time since production was halted eralier in September when someone on set had tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and others to have South Asian Block Party fundraiser for Joe Biden

This is not a first for Hollywood celebs to come together and raise funds for their political party of interest. Read more

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defends 'Cuties', calling it 'misunderstood by some'

‘Cuties’, helmed by Doucouré in her feature directorial debut, is a coming-of-age story about an 11-year-old girl from a traditional Muslim Senegalese family who tries to fit in by joining a group. Read more

'The Crown' to feature Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher plots in new season

‘The Crown’ season 4 lands on Netflix on November 15, 2020. Read more