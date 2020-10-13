Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and others to have South Asian Block Party fundraiser for Joe Biden

Celebrities from the South Asian community are coming together for a virtual block party to support Joe Biden/Kamala Harris for the US Presidential elections 2020.

This is not a first for Hollywood celebs to come together and raise funds for their political party of interest. Talking about the get together, ‘Eternals’ actor Kumail Nanjiani said, “Joining forces with our community of brown folks/South Asians for a fundraiser for Biden-Harris is not just a natural evolution of my involvement, but something I’m so proud of. I’m thrilled to be participating in this first-of-its kind get together with other South Asian actors, artists and leaders to help our community unite our around this truly vital cause: essentially, fighting for the rights of all and the preservation of our democracy.”

An official fundraiser for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign, the South Asian Block Party will also feature Hollywood figures Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, Aparna Nancherla and Liza Koshy as part of its informative and entertaining program.

Donald Trump Vs Joe Biden: Which celebrity is backing whom in the US presidential elections

The South Asian Block Party will not only feature sets from comedians and music from South Asian artists like Madame Gandhi and Emmy-nomined ‘This Is Us’ composer Siddhartha Khosla, but the event will also include conversations about the topics relevant to the South Asian community including immigration policy and healthcare.