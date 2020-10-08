Donald Trump Vs Joe Biden: Which celebrity is backing whom in the US presidential elections

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B has been quite open about her support for Joe Biden. "I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers," the WAP singer told to an agency.

"Those people that he caters to, he's not going to do anything for them. It's not like Republicans are getting better housing," she continued. "It's not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They're not. He's not doing anything for anybody. He's just saying things that appease the same people."

(Photograph:Twitter)