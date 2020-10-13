'The Crown' to feature Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher plots in new season

It’s just a few days now for ‘The Crown’ fans as the new season premiere date approaches. In a virtual press conference that was live-streamed for press around the world, the series’ main trio Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) — discussed the introduction of two important women this season.

The two women obviously need no introduction -- Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. While Diana will be played by Emma Corin, Margaret’s role will be taken by Gillian Anderson.

Talking about some important plot lines and Diana, Tobias Mensies who plays Prince Philip on the show said, "I guess there are some similarities in that it's another outsider position that he obviously has been in, so maybe he has some kind of appreciation for the challenges that she's going through. But I think on a very basic level he just thinks it's a good fit. In a slightly old-fashioned way, I think he also just liked her femininity, her beauty. He was sort of very seduced by her as well, I think."

As for Margaret Thatcher, Olivia Colman aka The Queen said, "There were lots of very funny moments between Thatcher and the queen in our version. The queen ... was excited for having a woman to pick her up and it didn't last, because it turns out not everybody gets on with everybody."

‘The Crown’ season 4 lands on Netflix on November 15, 2020.