Robert Pattinson returns to 'The Batman' set after Covid break

Robert Pattinson was spotted on the sets of 'The Batman' in UK for the first time since production was halted eralier in September when someone on set had tested positive for coronavirus.



The shutdown occurred in early September and news broke of production resuming just over two weeks later. The makers never revealed who had caught the novel virus but several reports had suggested that Pattinson himself had got infected.



The Matt Reeves directorial had just resumed work after a 6 months break due to the pandemic. The positive case came three days after the crew had resumed filming.



The 34-year-old actor reportedly returned to sets on Wednesday morning and was again spotted filming on Monday.

According to reports, the crew was filming a funeral scene alongside 'hundreds of extras' amid spikes in coronavirus cases in the UK. Media outlets pointed out that masks were not worn between takes.



"Quite a few of us are surprised to say the least that around 100 people based in a film studio in Hertfordshire are being asked to go to a high-risk area in the North West," a source told a leading UK daily. "However, to be fair to the production company, they do test for coronavirus."



"We have been told it is strictly work, eat and sleep. We even have to eat meals alone in our hotels rooms. Despite it being a Hollywood film, it is not exactly glamorous, " the source added.



The film's release has been pushed to March 2022.