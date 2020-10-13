Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defends 'Cuties', calling it 'misunderstood by some'

After a lengthy controversy around Netflix film ‘Cuties’ that many alleged was inappropriate among other things, Ted Sarandos (Netflix co-CEO) has brushed off a grand jury indictment.

At an address, Ted said, "Frankly, I'm surprised there hasn't been more discussion about the First Amendment implications of this film. It's a film I would argue is very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely in the United States.”

‘Cuties’, helmed by Doucouré in her feature directorial debut, is a coming-of-age story about an 11-year-old girl from a traditional Muslim Senegalese family who tries to fit in by joining a group of young dancers who carry out sexualized routines and post them online. 'Cuties' director defends film, says 'it does not hyper-sexualise young girls'

Meanwhile, a grand jury in Texas accused Netflix of promoting "visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value."

'Cuties' director Maimouna Doucoure receives death threats amid poster backlash

Ted further said, "It’s the director’s story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance, without any of this kind of controversy and played in theaters throughout Europe without any of this controversy. I think it’s a little surprising that in 2020 in America, we’re having a discussion about censoring storytelling.”