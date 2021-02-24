Top 5 Hollywood news today: Mandy Moore welcomes first child, Kate Winslet opens up 'Avatar 2'

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. Meanwhile, Cardi B opened up about how plastic surgery has helped her gain confidence.



Here are the top stories of the day.

Mandy Moore welcomes first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith



Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith became parents for the first time as they welcomed their son August Harrison Goldsmith nicknamed Gus. They shared the happy news on Instagram with their fans.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-mandy-moore-welcomes-first-child-with-husband-taylor-goldsmith-365789

Kate Winslet on 'Avatar 2' filming experience: I thought I'd died



As we await ‘Avatar 2’ while the cast and crew continue to shoot for James Cameron’s film, actress Kate Winslet has something to speak about the filming experience. Kate Winslet will be seen in a never-seen-before role in the film and she has even shot for a seven-minute underwater sequence that is the talk of the town.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-kate-winslet-on-avatar-2-filming-experience-i-thought-id-died-365802

Veteran French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape in 2018 case



Veteran French actor Gerard Depardieu is charged with rape and sexual assault in a revived 2018 case. The case has been revived and the confirmation of the same was shared with the media after details of the case leaked to French media. Charges of rape and sexual assault were allegedly made in 2018 by an actress in her 20s.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-veteran-french-actor-gerard-depardieu-charged-with-rape-in-2018-case-365797

Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner bring back '13 Going On 30' nostalgia with new picture



It was a sweet reunion for Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The two actors got together and shared a snap of their meetup. Mark shared a picture of them both and wrote, "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-mark-ruffalo-jennifer-garner-bring-back-13-going-on-30-nostalgia-with-new-picture-365811

Cardi B says plastic surgery increased her confidence: I feel so vindicated



Celebrities most often shy away from discussing plastic surgery but not Cardi B. The rapper recently opened up that how plastic surgery has made her feel 'super confident' in life and helped her overcome childhood insecurities.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-cardi-b-says-plastic-surgery-increased-her-confidence-i-feel-so-vindicated-365939