Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner bring back '13 Going On 30' nostalgia with new picture

It was a sweet reunion for Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

The two actors got together and shared a snap of their meetup. Mark shared a picture of them both and wrote, "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are fondly remembered for their chemistry in the hit romantic comedy ‘13 Going On 30’ in which they played best friends turned love interests Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff.

Jennifer too shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

The duo are set to team up on screen once more in ‘The Adam Project’, in which they will play the parents of Ryan Reynolds' character, who travels back in time to find his 13-year-old self and get help from his scientist dad in order to save the future.