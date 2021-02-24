Mandy Moore welcomes first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is now a mother.

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith became parents for the first time as they welcomed their son August Harrison Goldsmith nicknamed Gus. They shared the happy news on Instagram with their fans.

The post reads: "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," the couple wrote alongside a photo of their baby in a blue onesie.

This is the first child for both Mandy and musician Goldsmith who is the lead singer of folk rock band Dawes.

Mandy Moore had meanwhile been vocal of her pregnancy and would take to social media to document her pregnancy -- symptoms, food aversions and returning to the This Is Us set to film a new season amid the pandemic.

Mandy and Goldsmith married in November 2018 in Los Angeles after three years of dating.