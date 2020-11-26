Top 5 Hollywood news today: JLo's new nude cover, Johnny Depp's libel case update

Jennifer Lopez Photograph:( Reuters )
Check out the top 5 Hollywood news stories here.
From Jennifer Lopez's sultry new album cover to Johnny Depp's libel case update, lots has happened today in the world of entertainment.
Check out the top 5 stories:
Confused fans pay tribute to Madonna as legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies
Soon after the news of Maradona's death broke on the internet, 'Queen Of Pop' Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans. Read more
Confirmed! This actor will replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
Mads Mikkelsen's name was being speculated ever since the studio asked Johnny Depp to leave 'Fantastic Beasts 3' post losing a libel case in Britain. Read more
Megan Fox files for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox has formally filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green. The couple had confirmed their separation earlier this year. Read more
UK court denies Johnny Depp permission to appeal against libel case judgement
It comes after earlier this month, a High Court judge rejected Johnny Depp’s claim that a newspaper had committed libel when it called him a “wife-beater”. Read more
Jennifer Lopez sets internet on fire with her new nude album cover image
In the picture, she can be seen donning a diamond ring, which she received from fiance Alex Rodriguez. Read more