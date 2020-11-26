Top 5 Hollywood news today: JLo's new nude cover, Johnny Depp's libel case update

From Jennifer Lopez's sultry new album cover to Johnny Depp's libel case update, lots has happened today in the world of entertainment.

Check out the top 5 stories:

Confused fans pay tribute to Madonna as legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies

Soon after the news of Maradona's death broke on the internet, 'Queen Of Pop' Madonna too started trending on Twitter thanks to some confused and ignorant fans. Read more

Confirmed! This actor will replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen's name was being speculated ever since the studio asked Johnny Depp to leave 'Fantastic Beasts 3' post losing a libel case in Britain. Read more

Megan Fox files for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has formally filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green. The couple had confirmed their separation earlier this year. Read more

UK court denies Johnny Depp permission to appeal against libel case judgement

It comes after earlier this month, a High Court judge rejected Johnny Depp’s claim that a newspaper had committed libel when it called him a “wife-beater”. Read more

Jennifer Lopez sets internet on fire with her new nude album cover image

In the picture, she can be seen donning a diamond ring, which she received from fiance Alex Rodriguez. Read more