Megan Fox files for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has formally filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green. The couple had confirmed their separation earlier this year.



The actress made the move on Wednesday, reported TMZ citing court documents. The former couple shares three children together, sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.



The actress has reportedly sought for a joint and physical custody of their children. She has also requested that neither she nor Green receives spousal support.



Green has already issued his response and has agreed to almost of his former wife's points. He though wants the point of spousal support to be open for discussion.



The couple's separation dates also differ. Green states they separated in March 2020 while Fox states its November 2019.



Fox is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly. They recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards.

Earlier in May, Green gave context and revealed the sequence of events that led to their separation.



Green stated that last year around Thanksgiving Fox was away from home for five weeks for work and thats when he realised that a distance had been created between the two.



"I gave her a couple weeks, I figured she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life, and so I did," he said on his podcast, '...with Brian Austin Green.'



Fox reportedly told Green after a few weeks that she had enjoyed her time alone and even liked herself "better during that experience."



Green said he was "shocked" and "upset about it," but "wasn't upset at her." "It wasn't a choice she made," he said. "That's the way she honestly felt." The pair eventually decided to separate in March, according to Green.



"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," Green said.



"We've had an amazing relationship, and I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we've built is really cool and really special," he had added.