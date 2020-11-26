UK court denies Johnny Depp permission to appeal against libel case judgement

UK court has refused Hollywood actor Johnny Depp permission to appeal against a British court’s ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard.

It comes after earlier this month, a High Court judge rejected Johnny Depp’s claim that a newspaper had committed libel when it called him a “wife-beater”. It was ruled that the newspaper was “substantially true” in its claims.

Now, Johnny is seeking to overturn the judgement but the court is not in its favour.

While denying permission to overturn judgement, Uk court said, "I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success."

Depp can still apply directly to the Court of Appeal, and has until December 7 to do this.

Meanwhile, the ruling has had its impact on the actor's career as Johnny Depp has left the cast of 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise after Warner Bros. requested his resignation.